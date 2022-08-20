Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

