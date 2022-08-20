MKM Partners Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $161.00

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $163.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Target stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $189.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

