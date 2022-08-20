Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.78. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

