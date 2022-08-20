MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $438.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $338.00 to $438.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.39.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $337.07 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.54.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

