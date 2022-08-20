Morgan Stanley Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $352.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEDG. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,575,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

