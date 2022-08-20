Morgan Stanley Raises Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $12.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Altus Power Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of AMPS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 11.48. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
