MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CFO Sells $705,865.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.9 %

MYRG stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.