Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.86 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

