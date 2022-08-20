National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.84. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 597 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NESR. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

