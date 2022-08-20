Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

