Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.04. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 199.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 68,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

