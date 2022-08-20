Needham & Company LLC Raises Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $43.00

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $798.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,993. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.