Needham & Company LLC Raises Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $43.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $798.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,993. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
