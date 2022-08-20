New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,978 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 30,313 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $465,304.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 30,313 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $465,304.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,412 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,176. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of TMCI opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.02.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

