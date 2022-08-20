New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 76,184 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 608.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.81. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

