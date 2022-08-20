New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 95,000 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 683.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

