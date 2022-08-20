New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 17,303 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

