New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 36,400 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 160,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $17.05 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

