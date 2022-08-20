New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,610 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

XPRO stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

