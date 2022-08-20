New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,389 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $34,259,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,648,785 shares in the company, valued at $333,684,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $34,259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,648,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,684,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,894,457 shares of company stock valued at $45,914,309. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.