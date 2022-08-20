New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,903 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 595,150 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,963 in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.48.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

