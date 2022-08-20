New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,045 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,314,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 323,761 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $3,873,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $16,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

