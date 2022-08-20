New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,824 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Construction Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

