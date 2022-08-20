New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,671 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 336.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 177.1% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $818.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.