New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

