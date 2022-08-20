New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDT were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IDT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.18. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

