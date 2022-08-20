New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

