New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

