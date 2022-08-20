New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 288,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 62,845 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $910.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

