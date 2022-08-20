New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 63,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

OPY opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

