New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

LBAI opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

