New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $432,000 Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $840.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.