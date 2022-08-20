New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $463,000 Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,327,553.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,050,942 shares of company stock valued at $97,322,111 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAPA opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.32.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

