New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $481,000 Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,549,462.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,169 shares of company stock worth $9,840,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express Price Performance

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

IMXI stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $963.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

