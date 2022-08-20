New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $549,000 Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $24,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Down 5.4 %

LUNG stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

