New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

NVO opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

