New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $613,000 Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 448,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $33.48 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

