New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $963.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,638 shares of company stock valued at $45,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.