New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $24.73 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

