New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $659,000 Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOW stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

