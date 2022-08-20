New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $677,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

