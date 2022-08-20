New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $697,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

