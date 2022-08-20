New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

