New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 142,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.