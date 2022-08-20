New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $931.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

