New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $17.06 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.