New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $539,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,013,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 295,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 226,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $209,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

