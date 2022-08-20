New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $732,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.
In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
