New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $732,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.