New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,541 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $27.22 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Napco Security Technologies

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

