New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,198 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

SomaLogic Stock Down 5.9 %

SomaLogic Company Profile

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

