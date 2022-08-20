New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,606 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,478,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after buying an additional 1,356,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.